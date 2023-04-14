Case Against School Officials for Making Student Sit Outside Classroom for Not Paying Fees

A case has been registered against the officials of a school here for allegedly making a 12-year-old boy sit outside the classroom for not paying the fees, police said on Thursday.

The boy’s mother filed a complaint with the suburban Vakola police station on Tuesday, accusing the school officials of harassing her two sons, the 12-year-old who is studying in Std 8th and his younger brother.

The family could not pay the annual fees of Rs 7,500 of her 12-year-old son due to some financial problems, the woman told the police.

Her husband was a tuberculosis patients and could not work, she said.

For the last four months, the boy was being made to sit outside the classroom as he had not paid the fees for the current academic year, the woman alleged in the complaint.

The boy would often return home crying because of the humiliation he faced, she stated.

He was also not allowed to appear for the unit test in January.

A case was registered against two teachers and a school official under section 23 (cruelty to child) of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000, and investigation is underway, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in the case.

