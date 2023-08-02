CAT 2023: IIM Lucknow To Begin Registrations Today at iimcat.ac.in, How to Apply

The Indian Institute of Management (IM), Lucknow, will begin the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 registration process today, August 2. The link to register for the CAT 2023 will be available on the official IIM CAT website- iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2023 registrations for the non-IIM institutions

have begun on the official website.

The CAT 2023 announcement was issued on July 30. Candidates have until 5 PM on September 13 to submit their applications for the entrance exam, according to the official schedule. From October 25 until the exam day, admit cards for the CAT 2023 will be accessible. The CAT 2023 is slated for November 26, and the results are likely to be released in the second week of January 2024.

The CAT exam structure remains unchanged this year. The CAT admission exam for 2023 will be administered in three sessions of two hours each, the same as last year. The CAT Morning Session will take place from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, the CAT Afternoon Session from 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and the CAT Evening Session from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

CAT 2023 Registration: eligibility criteria

Candidates who have graduated with a minimum overall grade point average of 50 per cent or equivalent are eligible for MBA admission via CAT 2023. A minimum score of 45 per cent will be required for individuals who belong to the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Differently Abled (DA)/Persons with Disability (PWD) categories when applying to the IIM entrance test.

CAT 2023 Registration: steps to apply

Step 1: Navigate to iimcat.ac.in, the official website for CAT registrations

Step 2: Next, select the ‘New Candidate Registration’ link.

Step 3: Register a new user ID and password, then log in.

Step 4: Fill out the online application form and submit the application fees.

Step 5: Save the form, click on the “Submit" link, and print the CAT 2023 application form for future records.

CAT 2023: application fees

The CAT 2023 application fee for SC, ST, and PWD applicants has been increased to Rs.1200, while the fee for all other candidates has been raised to Rs.2400.

CAT 2023 allows applicants to choose a test site in a different city. Candidates can rank their choices while selecting up to six cities for the test as it is currently offered in 155 cities around the nation. More than 1,000 MBA institutions in India, including the 20 IMs, would accept CAT 2023 scores for admission to different postgraduate MBA and fellowship courses.

For the first shortlisting of applicants for the group discussion and personal interview stages of the selection process, top MBA programmes accept a CAT percentile between 95 and 99+. For MBA admission, new IMs allow CAT test percentiles ranging from 87 to 95+.