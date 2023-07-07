CAT 2023: Notification For Examination Schedule To Be Announced Shortly At iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will organise the Common Admission Test (CAT 2023) examination for admission to various management degrees offered by IIMs. On the official website, iimcat.ac.in, the CAT exam date, notification, syllabus, and eligibility requirements will shortly be announced. The CAT exam is usually offered by IIM on the last Sunday in November. In light of this, it is reported that the IIM CAT exam 2023 will take place on November 26, 2023. The examination was administered last year on November 27.

The three elements of the CAT syllabus for 2023 are the verbal ability and reading comprehension (VARC), the data interpretation and logical reasoning (DILR), and the quantitative aptitude (QA). The comprehensive CAT syllabus file and other crucial material will be posted on the official website.

The registration period for the CAT exam 2023 will probably begin during the first week of August 2023, according to the exam’s organizing body past trends. The CAT IIM will activate the online application link for the registration. Everything related to registration is completed online.

CAT 2023: How to register

Step 1- Visit the official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2- On the homepage, under latest announcement section look for registration link and select.

Step 3- Properly fill the registration form with required documents. Make sure to snap proper pictures of the documents.

Step 4- Recheck the data before submitting the application form.

Step 5- The process will be completed only after submission of application form and processing payment. The amount has to credited online and various methods will be given to the candidates.

Step 6- After payment, download a copy of application form and payment receipt for future references.

Around 300 testing locations around the country will host the three online sessions of the CAT 2023 exam. The CAT score 2023 is used to determine admission to MBA programmes at 20 IIMs. Additionally, the CAT 2023 score is taken into account for admission to management programmes offered by Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), MDI Gurugram, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), and Goa Institute of Management (GIM), among others.