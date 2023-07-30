CAT 2023 Notification to Release Today at iimcat.ac.in, Check Key Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, is slated to release a notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on its official website, iimcat.ac.in, today, July 30. The Indian Institute of Management Lucknow is in charge of conducting the entrance exam this year. The notification will include information on the CAT 2023 exam schedule in addition to the registration beginning and ending dates. The CAT 2023 test is likely to be held on November 26.

More than 2.5 lakh individuals are expected to enrol for the CAT 2023. In 2022, 2,22,184 applicants in all registered for the CAT. Common Admission Test is a prominent national-level entrance exam for admission to numerous management programmes throughout India, including prestigious institutes such as IIMs. Other notable colleges and educational institutions that offer MBA admissions, such as Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), also take CAT results into account.

The test will last two hours in accordance with the CAT format. The CAT 2023 will be broken down into three sections: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and numerical aptitude. Candidates will receive three marks for each accurate response, but one point will be deducted for each incorrect response.

CAT 2023: eligibility criteria

In order to be eligible for the exam, graduate students from accredited universities or institutions must have a minimum grade point average of 50 per cent or equivalent, if the eligibility requirements for the CAT 2023 remain the same. However, a score of 45 per cent will do for those who fall under the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Differently Abled (DA)/Persons with Disability (PWD) categories.

The test is also open to candidates who have finished their degrees but are awaiting the results of their undergraduate (UG) courses in order to obtain a spot in one of the CAT 2023 participating colleges. A personality test is typically part of the screening process for IIMs, however, it may vary from one institute to another. At different phases of the selection process, academic achievement, relevant job experience, and other factors may also be taken into consideration when shortlisting applicants.