CAT 2023 Registration Begins Tomorrow, List of Top MBA Colleges

The registrations for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 will begin tomorrow. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has published the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Aspiring candidates can check the official portal, iimcat.ac.in for detailed notification.

The CAT exam holds immense importance for securing admission into management courses offered by prestigious institutions including IIMs. Several MBA colleges also consider CAT scores for admission, even if they conduct their own admission examinations.

CAT 2023: List Of Top MBA Colleges

Here is a list of some of the leading business schools that offer admission based on CAT 2023 exam scores.

— Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs)

— Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi - Department of Management Studies

— Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi

— Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur

— SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai

— Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad

— Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon

— National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), Mumbai

As per the official schedule, candidates have until 5 PM on September 13 to complete their applications for the entrance exam. Admit cards for the common admission test will be made available from October 25 till the date of the exam. The exam is scheduled for November 26, and the results are expected to be declared tentatively in the second week of January 2024.

“Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process,” reads the official notification.

IIM Lucknow has introduced a change in the CAT 2023 registration fee this year, resulting in a higher fee for students enrolling for the test. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories will now pay Rs 1,200 as registration fees, compared to the previous Rs 1,150. Meanwhile, candidates from other categories will have to pay Rs 2,400, up from Rs 2,300 last year.

CAT 2023 provides candidates with the option to select a test location in a different city. With the exam now being held in 155 cities across the country, candidates can rank their preferences when choosing up to six cities for the examination.