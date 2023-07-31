CAT 2023 Registrations from Aug 2, Know Major Changes in IIM Entrance Exam This Year

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow issued the notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 on its official portal at iimcat.ac.in on July 30. The exam is a gateway for students seeking admission to MBA programmes across the country. This year, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will administer the common admission test.

The IIM Lucknow has changed the CAT 2023 registration fee this year. Students will have to pay a higher fee to enroll for the test. Candidates from the SC, ST, and PWD categories would have to pay Rs 1,200 as registration fees, rather than Rs 1,150. Whiles, those from other categories must pay a registration fee of Rs 2,400. It was Rs 2,300 last year.

It is to be noted that candidates will also be offered the option of choosing a test location in another city. The CAT 2023 will be held in 155 cities rather than 150 across the country. Candidates should rank their preferences when choosing six cities.

According to the official schedule, the online registration process for CAT 2023 will start at 10 am on August 2. The last date for candidates to apply for the entrance exam is at 5 pm on September 13. The admit cards for the common admission test will be released on October 25. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 26 and results will be declared tentatively in the second week of January 2024.

Students who have completed graduation with a minimum grade point average of 50 per cent or equivalent, are eligible to apply for CAT 2023. For those who fall under the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Differently Abled (DA)/Persons with Disability (PWD) categories, a minimum score of 45 per cent will be required for applying to the IIM entrance exam.

Last year, the number of students applying for CAT saw a rise of about 11 per cent. The number of applications was around 2.3 lakh in 2021, a slight increase from 2020 when 2.28 lakh students registered for the IIM entrance exam. The computer-based test was held on November 27, 2022 in three separate sessions. The exam pattern contains verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability.