CAT vs GMAT: Know Difference Between Exam Pattern, Which One to Choose?

Life is all about setting goals, be it short-term or long term and when it comes to a management career, one can look at different paths to achieve the same goal. Different paths like GMAT or CAT may have different challenges but if both have a similar outcome then the task becomes easy.

To get to a dream career in management one can take these entrances which are based on the aptitude related to English, logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Area-wise the entrance to CAT and GMAT may look similar but once you dig deep then you can see a huge difference in the pattern and the level of the two exams.

CAT tests the paragraph reading and interpreting skills in the VARC section where the question types are based on para formation, para completion, context statement, summary, and reading comprehension passages. The core vocab and grammar questions are not asked directly, it is more about the application of these areas in RCs. While in a GMAT exam, one can see direct questions on grammar and critical reasoning apart from the RC passages.

The question types are not defined in the CAT and anything from English aptitude can come in the exam, whereas in the GMAT, the types of questions are exactly known, that is, critical reasoning, sentence correction, and reading comprehension. Quant, data interpretation, and logical reasoning are the other areas tested in the CAT, whereas GMAT tests only quant apart from English.

Broadly, CAT has three sections and GMAT has two. The level of English is slightly higher in the GMAT and the level of quant is slightly lower as compared to the CAT. The number of options is 5 in GMAT as against 4 in the CAT. Additionally, GMAT has two more sections that are separately tested and are not included in the 800 marks of the GMAT. They are the integrated reasoning and the analytical writing assessment tests. IR is tested on a scale of 1 to 8 and AWA on a scale of 0 to 6.

CAT is a computer-based test where one can move within a section to any question in the stipulated time allotted. While GMAT is a computer adaptive exam and the aspirant cannot go back after attempting a question also the level of the next question is based on the correctness of the previous question. The exam adapts as per the attempts, which means if you make a mistake then the next question will be of a lower difficulty level and lesser weightage.

Now, let us look at the other aspect - the future prospects. Through CAT, one can get into IIMs and other top B schools like MDI, FMS, IITs (DOMS), SP Jain, XIM B, IMT, IMI, etc. GMAT is a ticket to admission abroad for an MBA programme or a MIM programme. Masters in management is for the freshers and MBA is for the work ex-people in most countries abroad. GMAT scores are accepted by B schools in Europe, Australia, the USA, etc. Apart from that some B-schools in India also accept the GMAT scores for their MBA programme like MICA, IMT, XLRI, SP Jain, etc. Overall GMAT opens avenues to a career in management both in India and abroad.

Based on these details aspirants can decide between these two entrances and pick one of the two or both to reach their career goals. Return on investment and overall exposure can be the other two factors to be considered while choosing between these two entrances.

Written by Amit Poddar, Sr Regional Head, T.I.M.E.

