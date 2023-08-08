CAT, XAT, GMAT, NMAT 2023 Application Process Begins, All You Need to Know

The Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has commenced the application process for CAT 2023. Students interested in pursuing management have a variety of options for admission to management institutions. The Common Admission Test which is a crucial entrance exam for management programs, is conducted by one of the IIMs on a rotational basis.

The conducting IIM takes charge of all aspects of the CAT, including setting the CAT Registration start and end dates, as well as the exam schedule. To ensure smooth conduct, the official CAT Notification is released on the official website of the conducting IIM.

Besides CAT there are several other management entrance exams such as Xavier Aptitude Test, GMAT And NMAT which are set to test students for MBA admissions. Let us have a look at some of these tests and their admission details.

Common Admission Test (CAT)

The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, is officially accepting applications for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. Interested and qualified candidates can apply beginning tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in and continuing until September 13 at 5 PM.

According to the official timetable, the exam will be held in three sessions on November 26. The admit cards for this will be available for download on October 25. The CAT is a computer-based admissions test for graduate management programs. IIMs administer the exam as a precondition for admission to various management programs at IIMs.

Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT)

Registration for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2024 has begun and students have till November 30 to apply online at xatonline.in. The admission examination is set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024, according to the official timetable. According to the schedule, the XAT 2024 admit card will be available for download on December 20.

The Xavier Aptitude Test is a national-level exam used to get admission to MBA and PGDM programs at over 160 universities in India. XLRI administers the XAT test at the national level to choose the most qualified students for management education. The exam will be held in more than 70 cities and over 100 venues across India.

NMAT by GMAC 2023

NMAT by GMAC is the most candidate-friendly MBA admissions exam, with the ability to choose dates at your convenience and enhance your score with three attempts in a testing cycle. The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is now accepting applications for the NMAT 2023. Before October 10, candidates can apply online at mba.com/exams/nmat.

The NMAT by GMAC exam is used for graduate business admissions in various countries including India, South Africa, the Philippines, Nigeria, and Morocco. This is a computer adaptive test.

Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)

The GMAT exam is a well-known component of the admissions process for business and management programs around the world, including full-time and part-time MBA and Master’s degree programs. It is a multiple-choice, computer-based exam that is used worldwide for admission to graduate management/business schools.

The Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT) is a standardised test that assists students in gaining admission to certain management schools, including Stanford Graduate School of Management in America, London Business School in London, INSEAD in France, and others.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

The All India Management Association (AIMA) administers the Management Aptitude Test (MAT), a national-level entrance exam for MBA/PGDM admissions. The exam is held in four phases: February, May, September, and December. Candidates who meet the requirements are eligible for admission to over 800 business schools that recognize MAT scores.

The MAT exam is given in three formats: offline (Paper Based Test or PBT), online (Computer Based Test or CBT), and remotely proctored (Internet Based Test or IBT). Fees, exam schedule, and syllabus are the same for all three options.

Registration for the paper-based test is open until August 29 for the September 3 exam, according to the schedule posted on the official website —mat.aima.in. This exam’s admission cards will be released on August 31. The deadline for computer-based tests is September 12, and admit cards will be distributed on September 14 for the exam, which is scheduled to take place on September 17. For both test modes, results will be available by the end of September.