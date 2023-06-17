CHANGE LANGUAGE
CBI Arrests 2 for Paper Leak in AIIMS' Nursing Officer Recruitment Exam

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 13:07 IST

New Delhi, India

On the day of the exam, social media was abuzz with screenshots of the question papers leading to speculations of paper leak (File representative image)

The CBI had booked Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and one Ritu in connection with the leakage of the NORCET-4 examination paper

The CBI has arrested two persons in connection with the alleged paper leak of a nursing officer recruitment examination conducted by AIIMS, Delhi, on June 3, officials said on Friday. A search operation was underway and more accused may be apprehended, they said. The CBI had booked Mohali-based Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology and one Ritu in connection with the leakage of the NORCET-4 examination paper, they said.

After registering an FIR on June 9, the agency conducted searches at five places, including in Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali and Delhi, at the premises of the accused and also at an examination centre in Mohali. “During searches and investigation, NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones and dubious TFTs were recovered," a CBI spokesperson said on Friday.

The examination held on June 3 was for recruiting 3,055 Nursing Officers for all AIIMS in India and some other Government Hospitals in Delhi.

On the day of the exam, social media was abuzz with screenshots of the question papers leading to speculations of paper leak, they said.

“Screenshots of a candidate console appearing are getting viral on social media and all received screenshots have been checked," the CBI FIR said.

The analysis of screenshots analysis showed that the candidate console refers to a candidate named Ritu who was allocated the exam centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management and Technology, officials said.

