CBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Results 2023 To Be Declared Soon at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is anticipated to declare the Class 10 and 12 Compartment exam results 2023 soon. Once it is announced, students can check their scores by visiting the official websites atcbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in. The board is expected to release Class 12 Compartment results first, followed by the results of Class 10. However, the official date and time of the result declaration is yet to be announced.

The board is anticipated to announce the results of the class 12 compartment test first. Following the announcement of the class 12th results, the class 10th results will be released.

According to earlier trends, CBSE usually releases the compartment results within 10 to 15 days after the exams are held. CBSE administered the Class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to July 22. While the Class 12 Compartment exam was scheduled on July 17. The board conducted the practical exams for the compartment students from July 6 to July 20.

CBSE conducted the compartment exams for students who failed to score the minimum passing marks. It was for those who couldn’t pass one or two subjects in the regular board exams. The compartmental exams were held to provide candidates with a second chance to improve their scores.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website atcbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for the link that says – “CBSE Compartment Exam Result 2023” when available.

Step 3: On the new window, select the class (10th or 12th), then enter roll number, admit card ID, school number, and centre number.

Step 4: After entering all details, click on the “Submit” option.

Step 5: The CBSE compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it.

Students can apply for further studies after the CBSE Class 10th and 12th Compartment 2023 results are declared.

On May 12, CBSE published the results for the Class 10th and 12th regular board exams. This year, a total of 21,65,805 students appeared in the Class 10 exam, yielding a remarkable overall pass percentage of 93.12 per cent. Meanwhile, the Class 12 exams were taken by 16,60,511 students, and the overall pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.