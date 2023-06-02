CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Date Sheet Released, to Begin From July 17

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently published the CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary exam date sheet for 2023. Students who have applied for compartment exams can check the schedule via the official websites cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

According to the official date sheet, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam is slated to be conducted from July 17 to 22. The examination timings for both Class 10 and Class 12 are set to begin at 10:30 AM and conclude at 1:30 PM on all exam days. It is important for students to be aware of these dates and timings in order to make necessary preparations and ensure they are present for their respective exams on time.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023: How to Download Date Sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link related to the Date Sheet of the Supplementary Exam 2023.

Step 3: Click on the appropriate link to access the supplementary exam date sheet. A new PDF file will open, displaying the timetable.

Step 4: Take a moment to carefully review the subject-wise exam dates mentioned in the date sheet.

Step 5: To save a copy of the CBSE Supplementary Exam 2023 timetable, click on the download button or save the PDF file to your device. It is also advisable to print out the date sheet for future reference.

It is advisable for students to carefully prepare and dedicate sufficient time and effort to their supplementary exam preparation in order to achieve better results. They should utilize available study materials, seek guidance from teachers or mentors, and devise a study plan that allows for a thorough revision of the subject(s) they need to focus on.

The CBSE Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2023 were declared on May 12. The supplementary examinations provide an opportunity for students to enhance their marks in the subject(s) they failed to clear during the final exams, enabling them to meet the requirements for the next grade.