CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Declared, 47.40% Pass Supplementary Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 compartment exam and improvement results today, August 4. Students who took the CBSE 10th supplementary exams can now check their scores at the official websites of CBSE — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live

A total of 1,27,622 students took the supplementary exams this year out of which as many as 60,551 cleared it. Thus, taking the pass percentage to 47.40 per cent. Girls have performed better than boys in CBSE 10th supply exam. The pass percentage among girls is 49.90 per cent while among boys, it is 46 per cent.

To clear the class 10th compartment exams, students need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks. The CBSE held the class 10 compartment examination between July 17 and 22 for students who were unable to clear the regular exams in one or two subjects.

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link that says – “CBSE 10th Compartment Exam Result 2023” when available.

Step 3: On the new window, select the class 10th, then enter roll number, admit card ID, school number, and centre number.

Step 4: After entering all details, click on the “Submit” option.

Step 5: The CBSE 10th compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

While last year 107689 students or 5.14 per cent of students who took the exam were placed in the compartment exam, this year the number has increased. A total of 6.22 per cent of students or 134774 students have been placed in compartment this year.

According to the passing criteria for CBSE 10th board exam 2023, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination. Along with the practical exam, students must secure 33 per cent in each subject and overall to pass the examination. This applies to compartment exams too.

The CBSE has also announced the dates of the board exams 2024. The class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted from February 15. CBSE has also released the sample question papers for class 10 and class 12 board examinations 2024. These practice papers are released with a question bank and marking scheme for each subject at cbseacademic.nic.in.