Home » education-career » CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Supply Scores Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Live now

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Supply Scores Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: The CBSE held the class 10 compartment examination between July 17 and 22 for students who were unable to clear the regular exams in one or two subjects

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

CBSE 10th compartment result 2023 online marksheet to be declared soon at cbseresults.nic.in (Representational Image)

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the compartment results of class 10 shortly. Once declared, students can check their scores at the official websites of CBSE — cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. To clear the class 10th compartment exams, students need to score a minimum of 35% marks. The CBSE held the class 10 compartment examination between July 17 and 22 for students who were unable to clear the regular exams in one or two subjects. To view the 10th compartment result, students will need their roll number, and date of birth as mentioned on the admit

Aug 04, 2023 10:05 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: Date and Time Update

The CBSE held the class 10 compartment examination between July 17 and July 22. The board is likely to release the scores soon on the official website at cbseresults.nic.in.

card.

