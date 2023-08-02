CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2023 Anytime Soon, How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the class 10 compartment exam results 2023 today, August 2. The board has already declared the class 12 compartment exam result on Tuesday, August 1, and is expected to release the class 10 compartment results anytime soon. Once released, students can check their scores at the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE released the results for the class 10th regular board exams on May 12. This year, a total of 21,65,805 students appeared in the class 10 exam. The overall pass percentage of class 10 stood at 93.12 per cent. CBSE conducted the compartment exams for students who failed to score the minimum passing marks in the final exams. It was held for those who couldn’t pass one or two subjects in the regular board exams. CBSE held the class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to 22.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Search for the link that says – “CBSE Compartment Exam Result 2023” when available.

Step 3: On the new window, select the class 10th, then enter roll number, admit card ID, school number, and centre number.

Step 4: After entering all details, click on the “Submit” option.

Step 5: The CBSE 10th compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download it.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Enter CBSE10 followed by the roll number.

Step 2: Text the message to 7738299899.

Step 3: A text message with all the specifics of your results will be sent to you.

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Results 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker mobile app on your phone

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number

Step 3: After logging in, select CBSE board link

Step 4: Select the result link from the drop-down list

Step 5: Enter the roll number, date of birth

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

In the class 12 compartment exam results 2023 released on Tuesday, as many as 78612 boys appeared for the exam, and 42130 girls. A total of 120742 students appeared for the exam. As many as 59 per cent of candidates improved their performance. The performance of 35 per cent of candidates has gone down while the performance of 6 per cent of candidates remained the same.