CBSE 10th Result 2023: Check Results Via SMS, DigiLocker And Online

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to announce the Class 10 results anytime soon. According to reports, the result is expected to be declared by this week. Along with the CBSE 10th Class Result 2023, the overall pass percentage and the total number of candidates who showed up and passed will also be disclosed. To check the CBSE Class 10 Result 2023, students can refer to the official websites provided by the board:

1- results.cbse.nic.in

2- cbseacademic.nic.in

Apart from the official websites, CBSE has also provided students with other options to check their CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023. Students can also check their results through SMS facility, IVRS facility, and the Digilocker app.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2023 online:

1: Visit the official websites of CBSE results - www.results.cbse.nic.in or www.cbseacademic.nic.in.

2: Click on the link that reads ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2023’.

3: Fill up the box with your information, including your board roll number, date of birth, school and centre codes, and the ID from your admit card.

4: Verify the details carefully and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

5:Your CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen, including subject-wise scores and grades.

6:Download your results and print them off for future use.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2023 via SMS

Firstly, open the SMS option on their mobile phones, and then type a text message in the given format - cbse10roll numberdate of birthschool numbercenter number. After typing the message, send it to 7738299899. Within a few moments, students will receive a text message with their CBSE Board 10th Result 2023 on their mobile phones.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2023 through IVRS

Students can use the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) to check their Class 10 results after they are released. It costs 30 paisa every minute to get the results for a certain roll number. Delhi local subscribers can phone 24300699, and students in other parts of India can call 011 24300699 to learn their CBSE results for 2023.

How to check CBSE Class 10 results 2023 by Digilocker app

1: Visit the play store and download the Digilocker app.

2: Once you install it, you will receive an SMS with the Digilocker app’s login information.

3: Enter these information right away to login and quickly check the results online.