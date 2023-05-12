CBSE 10th Results 2023: 93.12 Per Cent Students Passed In The CBSE Board Examination

The Central Board Of Secondary Education has declared the results for class 10th students. Earlier in the morning, CBSE announced the results for class 12th. Both the results are announced without any confirmation by the board authorities. CBSE class 10th students can check their results on the official website of CBSE, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass percentage of students is 93.12 percent which is slightly better than the previous year 91.10 percent in 2019 pre covid year. The Central Board Of Secondary Education has compared the 2023 results with that of 2019, pre- Covid era. In the results, girls have fared better than boys by 1.98 percent.

In 2023, girls scored 94.25 percent while boys have scored 92.27 percent. On the other hand, in 2022, girls scored 95.21 percent and boys scored 93.80 percent. The scores released will help class 10th students, to opt for the stream. Students who have cleared their Class 10 board exams will have the option to opt for any stream- Arts, Science and Commerce. In case, the website is down, CBSE class 10th board students can check their results from DigiLocker and Umang Application.

CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Results 2023: Check on DigiLocker

1. Open the DigiLocker app or website.

2. Then login in or create an account

3. Look for the CBSE result link (under categories) on the homepage.

4. On the new window, enter the required details and click on submit

5. The CBSE Result will appear on the screen.

6. Check the scores and download the marks.

CBSE Board Exam Results 2023: Check On The UMANG app

Step 1: Download the UMANG app via Apple Store or Play Store.

Step 2: Register with your mobile number and log in.

Step 3: Click on the ‘all services’ section available on the homepage.

Step 4: Then select the ‘CBSE’ option to check Class 10 result along with the academic year.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials correctly on the portal and click on submit.

Step 6: The CBSE Class 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

top videos

Step 7: Save, download and take a printout of the CBSE board exam result.