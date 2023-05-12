CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Declared! CBSE Class 10 Results Out, Steps to Check

Live now
CBSE 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10th board results 2023 today, May 12, 2023. Students can access their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked at results.cbse.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students can also check their marks on the UMANG app which is available on both the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. It will also be available through SMS and DigiLocker app. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to Read More
Students need to check a few things on the CBSE 10th marksheets which include the spelling of the name of the student, correct application number, subject names and spellings, total marks, and if the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks, school name, and personal details.
A student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects in the CBSE class 10 results 2023. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination. The board conducted the Class 10 board exams this year from February 15 to March 21.
Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. As per last year’s trends, students who wish to apply for re-evaluation will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Those who want to obtain a photocopy of the mark sheet will have to pay Rs 700, while re-verification of the answer sheet will cost Rs 500. It must be noted that the fee paid for re-evaluation or any other service will not be refunded under any circumstances.
To access the scores or mark sheet from the main website, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the admit cards.
This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12th students is 87.33 per cent. Girls have again outperformed boys. The overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68 per cent and boys scored 84.67 per cent. Trivandrum scored the highest with 99.91 per cent followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh, and Delhi East.
CBSE will hold class 10 and class 12 board exams from February 15, 2024, onwards, the board has said in an official notice. “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from 15th of February 2024,” it stated.
The CBSE Class 10 examination was held from Feb 14 to March 21.
The website can be accessed by logging into the parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. The portal is divided into three sections — School (Ganga), Regional Office (Yamuna), and Head Office (Saraswati). Students will find all exam reference material information under the school section, including circulars, curriculum, sample papers, exam registration, and so on. Students will find information about the RO dashboard for command, control, and data management, centralised LOC correction, and much more under the regional office’s section in the Pariskha Sangam portal.
Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.
Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.
Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education” section. Then select the “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)” link.
Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result” link from the drop-down list.
Step 5: On the new window, enter the CBSE Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result”.
Step 6: The CBSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Step 1: Type an SMS in the format – “CBSE10”.
Step 2: Send the SMS to 7738299899.
Step 3: Within a few seconds, you will receive a text message with all your result details.
Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.
Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.
Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.
Step 6: Cross check all the details and keep a hard copy of it for future references.
After getting the results online, candidates must take a printout of the mark sheet as well as ensure it is error-free. In case of any discrepancies, report to the respective school authorities or CBSE immediately. Students need to check a few things on the CBSE 10th marksheets which include the spelling of the name of the student, correct application number, subject names and spellings, total marks, and if the percentage calculation is correct for subject-wise marks, school name, and personal details.
CBSE did not announce a merit list or toppers list this year for class 12 and is expected to follow the same for class 10 as well to avoid unhealthy competition. The merit lists were discontinued from 2020. To pass, students need to score 33 per cent overall. This means, students need not pass each term separately but collectively. Those who are unable to get the same will have a chance to appear for compartmental exams and apply for re-evaluation. The supplementary examination will be conducted in July.