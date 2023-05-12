CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Declared on cbse.gov.in Link; Pass Percentage Dips; Trivandrum Tops; Girls Outdo Boys

CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th results 2023 today. Candidates can check their scores on CBSE’s official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in. Additionally, the result is also available on DigiLocker, SMS, and other websites. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent.

Girls outperform boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent pass percentage. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with 99.91 pass percentage. To access the CBSE board exam results, students will have to enter their roll number, school Read More