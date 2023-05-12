CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Declared on cbse.gov.in Link; Pass Percentage Dips; Trivandrum Tops; Girls Outdo Boys

Live now
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 11:57 IST
New Delhi, India
CBSE Class 12 Results 2023 LIVE: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 12th results 2023 today. Candidates can check their scores on CBSE’s official websites at results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in. Additionally, the result is also available on DigiLocker, SMS, and other websites. This year the overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent.
Girls outperform boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent pass percentage. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with 99.91 pass percentage. To access the CBSE board exam results, students will have to enter their roll number, school Read More
Around 16.9 lakh students appeared for the exam this year, which were conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023. Out of these, 7.4 lakh are female students, 9.51 lakh are male candidates, and 5 students are registered under the ‘others’ category. The results are now available on the official website of the CBSE.
Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. CBSE will activate the re-evaluation, verification of answer sheets facility for Class 12 on May 16.
The CBSE Class 12 results are out and the Prayagraj region in Uttar Pradesh has the lowest pass percentage among all the 16 regions with only 78 per cent students passing the exam.
The CBSE Class 12 results for 2023 have just dropped! In the meantime, while the students are biting their nails and their parents are holding their breath, the internet has erupted into a laugh riot! Memes, and just memes! The online world is buzzing with hilarious memes created by Desi users, spreading like wildfire on Twitter. So, buckle up and dive into the whimsical world of memes as netizens work their magic…read more
Check out the institution-wise pass percentage of class 12 results of various regions:
As per the passing criteria for CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2023, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 per cent in each subject to pass the examination.
Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.
Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it.
Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.
Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.
Step 6: Cross-check all the details and keep a hard copy of it for future references.
This year, a total of 16,60,511 students took the CBSE Class 12 board exam, of whom 14,50,174 or 87.33 per cent students have been announced pass. The pass percentage has decreased. Last year, it was at 92.71 per cent.
This year girls have outperformed boys in the CBSE Class 12 results. While the overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent girls outshine boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent pass percentage.
Thiruvantapuram has recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 exams. The students from this region have performed exceptionally well.
CBSE has decided not to publish merit list of Class 12 to prevent unhealthy competition among students. The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent students who have scored highest marks in subjects. CBSE even did not award first, second or third divisions.
This year the overall pass percentage stands at 87.33 per cent.
To clear the CBSE class 12th board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have practical aspects, the student needs to clear the exams separately in each section. Candidates who fail to secure minimum passing scores can apply for the compartment exam.
This year, the CBSE Class 12 board exams began on February 14 and Class 12 candidates concluded their exams on April 5. A total of 16,96,770 candidates appeared for the Class 12 board exams this year.