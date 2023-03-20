CBSE Adopt New Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage From 2023-24 Academic Session

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced to adopt the implementation of the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage (NCFFS) 2022 from the academic session 2023-24. The new framework has been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on the lines of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Through an official notice, CBSE said that it is adopting the NCFFS 2022 and the new structure of five-year education at the foundational stage (which is from Nursery to Class 2) from the 2023-24 session. The new curriculum will be adopted in CBSE-affiliated schools which offer education at the foundational stage, especially to students in the age group of 3 to 8 years.

NCFFS 2022 has been developed with an aim to “outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general principles and approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage,” the official notice mentions. Furthermore, the new framework will act as a guideline or requirement for schools and teachers to design or develop curriculum, syllabus, and teaching materials.

The teaching material will comprise several examples and illustrations that will help explain abstract concepts, reinforce learning as well as make new ideas and concepts more accessible to practising teachers. Also, countless examples are being incorporated to enhance understanding, foster engagement, and elaborate concrete ways concepts that can be implemented in day-to-day teaching. It is important that teachers look at these illustrations and contextualise them as per to the needs and contexts of children, the notice adds.

“Schools that are offering Classes 1 to 10 or 12 may make efforts to gradually augment the infrastructural requirements to include pre-primary classes, schools already running foundational classes may continue to offer 3 years of pre-primary education,” the official notification instructs. Meanwhile, schools can also go through the NCFFS 2022 document that is available at NCERT’s official website.

Read all the Latest Education News here