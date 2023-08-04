CBSE Alert Schools Against Fake Letters Attributed To It By Wizcorp Edtech To Grab Tenders

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification to alert school authorities on a fraudulent letter used by a company to grab tenders. In the notification, the board mentions that a company named Wizcorp Edtech Pvt Ltd is using a ‘fake’ letter attributed to the board to grab various government tenders and contracts from schools particularly which are located in Maharashtra.

Thus the board stated, “CBSE would like to categorically state that it has no connection whatsoever with the letter being circulated by Wizcorp Edtech Pvt Ltd. The letter in question has never been issued by CBSE and any representative suggesting otherwise is fraudulent and misleading." All educational institutions and schools, especially those in the state of Maharashtra, are recommended to use caution while dealing with Wizcorp Edtech Pvt Ltd said the board in the public notification.

CBSE also mentioned that it will not be held responsible for any monetary or other losses caused as a result of considering or accepting this forgery or counterfeit letter. The board in the public notice has also mentioned that it will vigorously pursue legal action against Wizcorp Edtech Pvt Ltd for deceiving and disseminating a made-up fake letter.

Meanwhile, CBSE also warned schools against beginning the academic session before April 1. The board has emphasized that scheduling extracurricular activities such as developing life skills, value education, health and physical education, work education, and community service within the academic session leaves students with insufficient time.

“It has been observed that some affiliated schools have begun their academic session quite early in the year" notified Anurag Tripathi, the secretary of the CBSE. Tripathi also directed school authorities to not follow the practice has it may overwhelm students and they may have to struggle to keep pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout.