CBSE Asks Schools to Compile List of Candidates for Board Exams 2024

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently released a notification instructing all CBSE-affiliated schools to gather and prepare the necessary data for the online registration of students in Classes 9 and 11 for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. Additionally, the board has requested CBSE-affiliated schools to compile the required information for the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the registration process of Classes 10 and 12 for the academic session 2023-24.

“It is informed that CBSE will soon start the online process for registration of students in Classes 9 and 11 and submission of the List of Candidates (LoC) for Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2023-24,” read the official notice.

All schools are therefore recommended to complete the registration and LOC-related procedures so that when the registration and LOC begin, schools will be able to execute these activities accurately and on time, the notice adds.

According to reports, the board informed schools in advance that registration and LOC submission for board exams 2024 would begin soon. In addition to last year’s update, students will register via the Pariksha Sangam link on the CBSE official website atcbse.gov.in.

CBSE issued the directives after the board noticed schools failing to register or enter candidate data in the LOC on time and requested the board to accept students beyond the time limit. The board has further instructed schools to acquire accurate data on students and subjects offered in order to avoid inconvenience to both themselves and the children.

On the other hand, CBSE activated the portal to apply for Class 10 compartment exam verification of marks. The board announced the 10th compartment result on August 4. Students who are unhappy with their scores can apply for marks verification atcbse.gov.in. The facility for the same will close at 11:59 pm on August 8. While applying for the verification of marks, students will have to pay a fee of Rs 500 for every subject paper.