CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 Likely To Be Released In May, Check Update

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release board examination results for classes 10th and 12th in the month of May. However, the CBSE is yet to announce an official date for the result announcement. Once the results are released, students can access them at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Class 10 Answer sheet evaluation wrapped up around April 16, while the Class 12 evaluation was completed in the last week of April.

According to past patterns, CBSE is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 results on the same day but a few hours apart. The date and timing of the results announcement will be communicated by the Board on its social media pages prior to the announcement.

Students taking the Class 10 and 12 board exams can check their results via DigiLocker in addition to the official CBSE website. Candidates can also use SMS and the UMANG app to access their CBSE results.

Class 10 and 12 board exams for 2023 were conducted by the CBSE from February to April. Exams for classes 10 and 12 began on February 15. Class 10th exams ended on March 21, while class 12th exams ended on April 5. Over 38 lakh students sat for the CBSE class 10th and 12th exams this year. The number of students who took the Class 10 and Class 12 exams was around 21,86,940 and 16,96,770, respectively.

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Passing Criteria

According to CBSE norms, a student must get 33 per cent or more in each subject to pass the board exams. Students also have to receive passing grades on their internal and external papers. Unless exempt, a student can only get a passing certificate if they receive an “E grade" or higher in every subject that is part of an internal examination.

The results of the external exams will only be withheld for a year if one doesn’t clear the internal or external examination. In the event that a candidate passes all of the internal assessment exams yet fails one of the five subjects on the external examinations, they will be required to sit for the compartment exam for that subject.

Read all the Latest Education News here