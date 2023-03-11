CBSE Board Exam 2023: Class 12 Math Paper Received Mixed Reaction From Students, Had Some 'Unseen' Questions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held the class 12 math exam today, March 11. The students had mixed reactions regarding the mathematics paper. Overall the paper was lengthy and time-consuming, said students. While assertion and reasoning questions were indirect, section B had some unseen questions. On the other hand, questions from probability, linear programming, and differential equations were direct and simple, claimed students.

Teachers claimed that Q-18 of set 1 didn’t have the correct option. “Overall, the students had mixed reactions regarding the mathematics paper. Q-18 of set 1 didn’t have the correct option. Assertion -Reasoning questions were indirect. A couple of solved examples from NCERT were also there. Section -B had unseen questions. Questions from Probability, Linear Programming, and Differential Equations were quite direct and simple," said Deepika Joshi and Ramneek Kaur, Educators in Mathematics at Shiv Nadar School, Noida.

“The paper was of above average difficulty level and most were lengthy questions. Overall a lengthy and time-consuming paper. Section A was easy and scoring. Section B was also of moderate level. A few questions in section C were challenging for most students. Section D was lengthy. and Section E was of above average difficulty level," said Deepak Sood, PGT Mathematics. Genesis Global School, Noida.

As many as 38,73,710 students are appearing for the 10th and 12th exams. The exams are being conducted between 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Of the total number of registered students, 16.79 lakhs are females. The CBSE board examination kickstarted on February 15 and will go till March 21 for class 10 and April 5 for class 12. It is mandatory for all the students to carry their CBSE admit card along with a photo ID to the exam hall. Without it, the candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall or even appear for the exam. Candidates are not allowed to carry mobiles with GPS or any electronic items and all barred items to the exam hall.

