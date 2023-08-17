CBSE Board Exam 2024: LOC Exam Form Filling for Classes 10, 12 to Begin Tomorrow

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notice revising the calendar of examination procedures for classes 10 and 12. As per the revised dates, the application for submission of the List of Candidates( LOC) for classes 10 and 12 will start tomorrow, August 18. Earlier, the forms were scheduled to be released on August 14.

The notice is available on the CBSE’s official website, cbse.gov.in. The LOC form window will be open until September 18 without late fees. After that, an extended window will be given from September 19 to 25, and late fees will be applied to such candidates.

“Schools can make their basic preparation for collecting correct demographic details of the students and the subjects offered by them so that on the start of LOC, they can quickly and correctly submit the details," the notice stated.

Earlier, in a notice related to the pre-launch instructions regarding online registration and LOC for academic year 2023–24, the board noted, that the candidates are not registered or entered in the LOC by the schools, and various justifications are made for accepting students after the deadline. This jeopardises and impedes future actions related to the administration of examinations and the announcement of results. School principals are advised to go through the instructions carefully.

With regard to attendance, CBSE has directed that schools assess students’ attendance up to January 1, 2024 and that occurrences of attendance shortages be reported to the office by January 5. Schools will be given the board’s approval by January 31.

Further, the Central Board of Secondary Education stated, students or their parents must apply for a topic change. Thereafter, the requests will be reviewed by the schools and forwarded to the regional office for approval. Schools must enter the candidate’s correct subject name into the LOC website after receiving consent from CBSE.

Students who want to compete in sports and Olympiads must apply by December 2023. The Sports Authority of India or the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education would be consulted by the schools. The board requested that all necessary information be sent by the schools.