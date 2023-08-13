CBSE Board Exam 2024: Schools Directed to Submit LOC By September 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released a schedule of events for board exams 2024 on August 11, including direct admissions in Classes 10 and 12, submission of a List of Candidates (LOC), subject changes, registration of Class 9 and 11 students, and other academic events. The board stated that its primary role is to administer secondary and senior secondary exams, and that to do so properly, it releases notifications and circulars as needed.

“This year, an amended schedule is being issued to be strictly followed by the schools so that other activities of the examinations - 2024 could be completed on time,” read the official notice.

The board further stated in the notification that it has prepared a document on the framework and guidelines for Class 10 and 12 certificate exams. It requested that school principals read the circular and act in such a way that LOCs are submitted on time and correctly.

According to the schedule, the submission of LOC for Classes 10 and 12 will begin on August 14. The last day to submit the LOC without incurring late fee is September 13. Additionally, the list with late fees will be submitted from September 14 to September 22.

Schools can only provide direct admissions in Class 10th and 12th until August 31. During this time, schools must also compile data on Children With Special Needs (CWSN) and report it to the regional office for approval of concessions, if applicable. They will also be asked to enter CWSN student information in the LOC portal.

Students or their parents must apply by August 31 for a change in subject. Furthermore, schools will review the requests and forward them to the regional office for approval. After gaining consent from CBSE, schools must enter the candidate’s correct subject name into the LOC website.

Students who want to participate in sports and Olympiads must submit their application by December 2023. The schools will be required to seek advice from the Sports Authority of India or the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education. The board requested that schools send all pertinent information by December 31. “No requests will be entertained after 31st December 2023,” the notice adds.

Concerning attendance shortage situations, CBSE has ordered schools to assess students’ attendance up to January 1, 2024, and to report incidents of attendance shortage to the office by January 5, next year. Board permissions will be granted to schools by January 31. Furthermore, schools have been asked to file petitions forwards of armed services and paramilitary forces slain in the line of duty by January 31, 2024.