CBSE Board Exams 2023 Result Update: Know Passing Criteria For Class 10, 12 Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) classes 10 and 12 examinations for concluded on April 5. This year, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 were taken by more than 39 lakh pupils, and the CBSE administered the tests for 191 subjects at more than 7,250 centres. The Class 10 board exams ended on March 21.

Although the board has not yet provided particular dates, the results are likely to be released in May. Students will be able to access their results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in once they have been released. Several students may feel anxious about their exam results and their likelihood of passing with good scores when the board examinations are over while some even evaluate whether they will pass or not. Let’s look at the board exam passing criteria laid down by the CBSE.

CBSE Board Exams 2023: Passing Marks

The CBSE stipulates that in order to pass the board exams, a student must obtain 33 per cent or higher in each subject. Thus, a minimum score of 33 per cent in all subjects is required for each student to pass the board exams. An additional requirement states that a student is also expected to receive passing marks on both internal and external papers. A candidate must also receive 33 per cent in both the theory and the practical portions of a subject to pass, in case it involves both assessments.

While the external papers are for the final exams that the CBSE is conducting at various testing centres, the internal papers include class assessments, assignments, and projects. A candidate who does not attend the exams or fails all subjects must reappear in all subjects in the subsequent board examinations according to the syllabus and courses put out. In the case where a candidate passes all of the internal assessment exams but fails one of the five external examination subjects, they will be placed in the compartment for that subject.

A student can only receive a passing certificate if they earn a grade of “E" or above in every subject that is under internal evaluation unless they are exempt. In the event that the student fails, the result of the external exams will be withheld, but only for a maximum of one year.

