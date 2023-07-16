CBSE Board Exams 2024 For Class 10, 12 To Begin On From February 15, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared in an official notification that the class 10 and class 12 board examinations for the academic year 2023-2024 would begin on February 15, 2024. The board issued a notice stating, “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from 15th of February 2024." The board has asked all organisations to determine the dates of their exams while keeping the aforementioned board exam schedule in mind. Previously, on May 12, CBSE announced that the board examinations for 2024 will begin on February 15, while also announcing the CBSE 10th and 12th results for 2023.

The official statement suggests the tests would last for 55 days and end on April 10, 2024. This is the first time that the CBSE has announced the examination dates a year in advance. However, the detailed timetable for the board examinations in 2024 is yet to be made public. The official date sheet for classes 10 and 12 may be downloaded by students from the official website, cbse.gov.in, after it has been released.

On a related topic, the CBSE announced the results for the class 12 examinations 2023 on May 12. In 2023, CBSE conducted the board examinations for class 10 from February 15 to April 5, and class 12 from February 15 to March 21, 2023. The total pass rate for CBSE class 12 students this year is 87.33 per cent, which is a 5.38 per cent decline from the 97.71 per cent pass rate from the previous year. In the 2023 board examinations, girls once again excelled better than boys. Girls achieved an overall pass percentage of 90.68 per cent, compared to boys’ 84.67 per cent. In 2022, however, the scores were marginally better, with girls receiving 94.54 per cent and boys scoring 91.25 per cent.

When the results were broken down by region, Trivandrum had the highest pass rate at 99.91 per cent, followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh, and Delhi East.

In order to reduce unhealthy competition among pupils, the CBSE has made a few modifications starting this academic year, one of which is the decision to not publish a merit list. Additionally, from this point forward, students’ compartment examinations will be referred to as supplementary exams.