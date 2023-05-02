CBSE Board Result 2023: Class 10th, 12th Results Expected to be Released Soon, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the results for Class 10 students soon. After the announcement, students can check their scores at cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Along with the CBSE Class 10 result, the board will also release the Class 12 result. An official confirmation regarding the result date and time is still awaited.

According to reports, the Class 10 answer sheet evaluation process was completed around April 16, while the Class 12 evaluation was wrapped up in the last week of April. The board is expected to release these two results on the same day but with a few hours difference. Apart from the official CBSE website, students can check their results via DigiLocker or use SMS and the UMANG app as well.

Students are advised to keep their CBSE admit card safe as it will be required to check the results. To access the scorecard, they will have to enter their roll numbers and school numbers on the portal.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to CBSE’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the ‘CBSE Result 2023’ link. Then click on the desired link – CBSE 10 or CBSE 12.

Step 3: On the new window, key in the login details correctly.

Step 4: The CBSE Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the CBSE Result 2023.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the Digilocker app or digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the CBSE results link when released.

Step 3: Then enter the required information like Roll Number, School Number or Aadhaar Card. Click on submit.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download.

This year, more than 35 lakh students are waiting for their CBSE results. The board ended the Class 10 exam on March 21 and for Class 12 – the exam concluded on April 5.

The original marks sheets and certificates will be issued by the school in due course of time. Meanwhile, digital copies of the above will be available on DigiLocker.

