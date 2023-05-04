CBSE Board Result 2023: What If Student Fails Practical Exam? Check New Passing Criteria

Over 38 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results of their Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. The results for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released soon by CBSE, although official confirmation on the result announcement date is still pending. In addition to the CBSE’s official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, DigiLocker also offers access to board exam results. Candidates can also use SMS and the UMANG app to access their CBSE board results.

The board exam results, when released, would be favourable for the vast majority of students, but a small number of them would also receive results that aren’t as favourable. Students must receive at least 33 per cent in every subject in order to pass the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams in 2023. Students who perform poorly in one or more subjects in the CBSE board exams are given the opportunity to retake the test.

Other updates from CBSE include the announcement of a few changes that will take effect at the start of the new academic year. Firstly, the compartment and improvement exams will no longer be conducted for CBSE board students starting with the academic year 2023–2024. Instead, the board will hold supplemental exams. The name of the compartment and improvement exams has been changed to supplementary exams, per a CBSE notification. Despite the name change, the prerequisites for taking this exam—such as eligibility requirements and other criteria—have not changed.

For the added convenience of the students, the CBSE Board has implemented a significant change to its Practical exam policy. According to the former policy, students who failed the practical exam were required to retake both the theory and practical exams. However, under the new regulation, those who fail the practical exam will not be required to take the theory test again. They will only be required to pass the practical exam, which will be conducted at the school level.

