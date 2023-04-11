CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results 2023 to be Out Soon, Check Details

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 have concluded and students are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the result date and time. The exams were conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education between February 14 and April 5 onwards, and the answer sheets are currently being evaluated. As many as 38,73,710 students appeared for the 10th and 12th CBSE exams. While an official confirmation on the result announcement is awaited, CBSE is expected to announce the results for Class 10 soon. According to reports, it is expected that the assessment of answer sheets for CBSE Class 10 board exams will be completed by April 15. Hence, the results are expected to be out by the end of this month.

Once the results are out, candidates can view their scorecards on the official websites, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, arikshasangam.cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official CBSE website, Class 10 board students can access their results through DigiLocker. Candidates can also avail facilities like SMS and UMANG app for downloading their CBSE board results.

CBSE Class 10 Board Results 2023: How to Check

Step 1: To view the CBSE Class 10th result 2023, students should go to the official website, results.cbse.nic.in,

Step 2: Click on the ‘CBSE 10th result 2023 - DECLARED’ link available on the CBSE Result 2023 page.

Step 3: Then, fill in the required details such as the CBSE roll number, date of birth, and school number in the provided space.

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Submit’ button, and the CBSE 10th results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates may download and print their CBSE 10th result mark sheet for future reference.

To clear the CBSE class 10th board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in every subject. In subjects that have practical aspects, the student needs to clear the exams separately in each section. In 2022, CBSE announced the Class 10 results on July 22.

Read all the Latest Education News here