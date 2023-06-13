CBSE Class 10, 12 Re-evaluation and Re-verification Results Released

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the classes 10, and 12 re-evaluation and re-verification results 2023. Students who applied for re-evaluation and re-verification of answer sheets will be able to check their results at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE declared the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on May 12. As many as 93.12% of students have cleared the exams in class 10. While last year 94.40% of students cleared the exam, this year 93.12% passed. This is a decrease of 1.28% from last year. In class 12, the overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by 6.01 per cent with a 90.68 per cent pass percentage. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with a 99.91 pass percentage.

CBSE re-evaluation results 2023: How to Check

Step 1 - Go to cbse.gov.in

Step 2 - Click on CBSE re-evaluation result

Step 3 - Enter required credentials

Step 4 - The results will appear on screen. Save and download the results for future reference.

CBSE opened the re-evaluation and verification process for classes 10th and 12th from May 16 onwards. This process has been initiated to provide a chance for students who are not satisfied with their marks to send their CBSE answer sheets for re-evaluation. “Only those candidates who apply for verification will be able to apply for obtaining photocopies of answer books of that/those subjects,” the CBSE circular had said earlier. The last date to register was May 20.

Meanwhile, students who want to improve their scores can appear for a supplementary exam. Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their scores in two subjects, while Class 12 candidates have the opportunity to improve their marks in only one subject. According to the official date sheet, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 supplementary exam is slated to be conducted from July 17 to 22. The examination timings for both Class 10 and Class 12 are set to begin at 10:30 AM and conclude at 1:30 PM on all exam days.