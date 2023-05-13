CBSE Result 2023: Bhopal Toppers Say Studying for 16 Hours is Not the Key, Extracurricular Activities Are Equally Important

CBSE Board Class 10th and 12th results were declared yesterday, May 12. Tanay Nigam, a student of DPS Neelbad in Bhopal, has topped overall in class 12th. Tanay has secured 99 per cent.

In class 10th, two students of DPS have given an outstanding performance. Prakamya Siddh Balot and Sayali Deshpande have secured 99.4 per cent. Prakamya and Sayali say that along with studies extracurricular activities are also important, this is the mantra of their success.

Tanay Nigam, who topped in the Humanities stream says that everyone in his house was always interested in history and geography. That’s the reason he also developed an interest in these subjects. " My study time was fixed and the timing has always helped me concentrate better. I took out time not only for studies but also for other fun activities," he said. Tanmay has a lot of interest in archaeology. That’s why he wants to move forward in this field.

Prakamya, who topped the Class 10 board in CBSE, says that her success mantra is discipline and an atmosphere of discipline was always found in her school. Now she wants to crack IIT by taking PCM in class 11. However, she also dreams to become an IAS officer. " The best advice I want to give to all the students is that you don’t become a topper by studying for 14 hours, 16 hours, or 18 hours. This is just how frustration increases. It is important that you study and balance your day with other activities as well. When you will have fun then only you will be able to enjoy your studies," Prakamya said.

As many as 93.12 per cent of students have cleared the class 10 exams while 87.33 per cent of students managed to pass the class 12 exams this year. Girls outperformed boys and JNV has been adjudged as the best-performing institute in both class 10 and 12 results.