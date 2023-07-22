CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results to Release Soon at cbseresults.nic.in, How to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the results for the supplementary exams for Class 10 and 12. It is anticipated that the results will be declared by the first week of August. However, an official confirmation on the date and time is still awaited. Students who appeared for the CBSE supplementary exams can check their scorecards from the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in, once the results are declared.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results: Steps to check

Step 1: Navigate to eithercbse.gov.inorcbseresults.nic.in, the official websites of CBSE.

Step 2: For Class 10, click on the ‘CBSE 10 Supplementary Result 2023’ option. Similarly, for Class 12, click on the ‘CBSE 12 Supplementary Result 2023’ link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will be displayed. Enter by submitting your login credentials like date of birth, roll number, and other details (if required).

Step 4: Your Class 10 or Class 12 supplementary result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your scorecard and download it for future requirements.

CBSE conducted the supplementary exam for Class 12 on July 17 whereas the supplementary exam for Class 10 was scheduled from July 17 to July 22.

The details mentioned in the CBSE supplementary result will include the board’s name, parent’s name, candidate’s name, hall ticket number, subject name, marks received (both theory and practical), overall marks, percentage obtained, and result status (pass or fail).

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Results: Re-evaluation & Verification

Students who appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exam can request verification of their marks, with an application fee of Rs. 500 per subject. Additionally, they have the option to obtain a photocopy of their evaluated answer book by paying Rs. 700. For those seeking a re-evaluation of their answer sheets, the application window will open in August, requiring a fee of Rs. 100 per question.

To be eligible for re-evaluation, students must have obtained a photocopy of their answer book. It is essential for students to carefully consider these options, keeping in mind that the final marks may remain unchanged or could even decrease after these processes.

For more information, visit the official websites of CBSE atcbseresults.nic.inorcbse.gov.in.