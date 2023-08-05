CBSE Class 10 Compartment 2023 Marks Verification, Re-Evaluation Schedule Released; Check Fees

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the supplementary exam results of Class 10 on August 4. This year, a total of 47.40 per cent of students who appeared for the supplementary exam cleared it. Students can check their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. According to reports, about 1,27,622 students appeared for the supplementary exam, and a total of 60,551 cleared it.

The CBSE conducted the Class 10 supplementary exam between July 17 and July 22. It was held for candidates who were unable to pass the regular board exams in one or two subjects.

Along with the Class 10 supplementary results, CBSE has issued the verification process and schedule. Students who are not satisfied with their CBSE Class 10 Compartment results 2023 can now apply for the verification of marks as well. The board has also released the schedule for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer booklet and the re-evaluation process.

The online registration process for verification of marks for CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2023 will start on August 7 and end on August 8. Students can apply for the evaluated answer booklet on August 12 and the re-evaluation process will take place on August 16. Students can submit the online application form on the official website at cbse.gov.in. Any adjustments made after the marks have been verified will be posted on CBSE’s official website and can be accessed using the student login ID.

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023: Verification Schedule

- Verification of marks: Applying online (August 7 to August 8 up to 11:59 pm)

- Obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer books: Applying online (August 12 up to 11:59 pm)

- Re-evaluation: Applying online (August 16 up to 11:59 pm).

CBSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2023: Application Fee

-Verification of marks: Rs 500 per subject

-Obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer booklet: Rs 500 per answer book

-Re-evaluation: Rs 100 per question.

According to the CBSE 10th board exam 2023 passing criteria, a student must obtain a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theoretical examination. In addition to the practical exam, students must get 33 per cent in each subject to overall pass the exam. This also applies to compartment exams.