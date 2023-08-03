CBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023 to be Released Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2023 will be released shortly by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students who took compartmental examinations may view their CBSE compartment results 2023 online at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. To view the CBSE Class 10 compartment result 2023, they must input their roll number, school number, and admit card number.

The CBSE held the Class 10 compartment examination between July 17 and July 22. Students who fell short of the required passing scores took compartment examinations, which were administered by CBSE. The objective of the compartment exam is to help students who failed one or two subjects on the regular board examinations with another opportunity to improve their grades.

On August 1, the board released the Class 12 compartment exam results. For the CBSE compartment test for Class 12 in 2023, a total of 1,207,42 students were enrolled. Only 57,331 of them passed the tests, with a pass percentage of 47.50 per cent.

CBSE CLASS 10 COMPARTMENT RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

By following the steps provided below, students may check the 2023 compartment result for CBSE Class 10:

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in to access the CBSE board’s official website.

Step 2: After clicking the ‘CBSE 10th Class Compartment Result 2023’ link, a login box will display on the screen.

Step 3: Fill in the required boxes with the student’s roll number, school number, and admit card number.

Step 4: The class 10 compartment results for 2023 will be shown on the screen along with the digital mark sheet.

Step 5: Get a printout or download the online class 10 compartment result 2023 for future records.

Step 1: Type CBSE10 and then enter the roll number.

Step 2: Send the message to 7738299899.

Step 3: You will receive a text message including all of the information of your results.

The results for the Class 10th and 12th regular board examinations were released by CBSE on May 12. This year, 21,65,805 students took the Class 10 test, generating an impressive overall pass percentage of 93.12 per cent. Meanwhile, 16,60,511 students took the Class 12 examinations, with a total pass rate of 87.33 per cent.