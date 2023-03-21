CBSE Class 10 Math Exam Analysis: Paper Lengthy, Some Questions Were Tricky, Claim Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10 mathematics exam today, March 21. The exam featured a larger number of competence-based questions, thus making it moderate to difficult, claimed experts. The students said they found the paper lengthy and the questions were application based and not directly from NCERT. The case study questions in the paper were slightly tricky, students claimed.

“Even the one marker question required a fair amount of calculations, thus, many students found the paper lengthy. While the above-average learners enjoyed solving it, the paper was a little demotivating for an average learner, especially when they have a phobia associated with the subject," said Deepti Sharma, Educator, Shiv Nadar School Gurgaon.

The case study questions were also tricky, and many students were not able to comprehend the probability case study. A competency-based question paper is good, but when the total number of questions is over 38 and students are attempting the paper in a span of three hours, there is a need to balance the number of competency-based questions, Sharma added.

“Standard mathematics was moderate to attempt with a few tricky questions. The question for the basic mathematics exam was easy to attempt. The case study questions in the paper were slightly tricky to attempt but those who prepared well would be able to answer them. A few questions were moderately-difficult and tested the critical thinking and conceptual clarity of the students. A few questions were directly from the books. Some questions evoked critical thinking for students to reaffirm their knowledge. MCQs were mostly average but needed conceptual knowledge," said Vaman Rao, mathematics teacher at JAIN International Residential School, Banglore.

“The class 10 CBSE Mathematics paper held today has mixed reactions. The complete paper was designed to test students’ understanding of mathematical concepts and their ability to apply them to various situations. Overall, the question paper had a right mix of questions of varying complexity making each student perform to the best of their capacity," explained Swati Soni, Head of School, CMR National Public School.

“The section-A of the question paper consisted of objective type questions with the most formula-based questions. Section A of the question paper was easy. Section B and C of the question paper was of medium difficulty while section D and E were difficult. Most of the questions were lengthy," said Raji G Krishnan, Manager - BYJU’S Tuition Centre.

