CBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not released the class 10th board results. The board has released the class 12th board results on May 12, 2023. It is suggested to class 10th students to regularly check the official website of Central Board Of secondary Education for update. Soon after the Class 10 results are declared, students can access their scores by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in and cbseresuts.nic.in.

There are two more websites where students can check their results- results.cbse.nic.in and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Apart from these official pages, candidates can also check their marks through SMS, Digilocker and a few other apps. The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 21.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.

Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.

Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Cross check all the details and keep a hard copy of it for future references.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Type an SMS in the format - “CBSE10”.

Step 2: Send the SMS to 7738299899.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, you will receive a text message with all your result details.

It is to be noted that the SMS might be chargeable depending on your network.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education” section. Then select the “Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)” link.

Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result” link from the drop-down list.

Step 5: On the new window, enter the CBSE Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result”.

top videos

Step 6: The CBSE 10th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.