CBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Re-evaluation, Verification From May 16, Supplementary Exams in July

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the class 10 results 2023. The board will activate the re-evaluation, photocopy, and verification of the answer sheet process for class 10 on Tuesday, May 16. The supplementary exams will be held in July, the exact dates of which will be notified soon, the board said. Class 10 students will be allowed to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary examination.

Students who appeared in the examination will be able for the same on the official websites of the board — cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in, once the link is activated. As many as 93.12 per cent of students have cleared the exams this year.

Students who are dissatisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation. As per last year’s trends, students who wish to apply for re-evaluation will have to pay a fee of Rs. 100 per question. Those who want to obtain a photocopy of the mark sheet will have to pay Rs 700, while re-verification of the answer sheet will cost Rs 500. It must be noted that the fee paid for re-evaluation or any other service will not be refunded under any circumstances.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for CBSE Board Result 2023.

Step 3: Look for the CBSE Class 10 Result link and click on it.

Step 4: Enter your roll number or registration number in the space provided. Then click on submit.

Step 5: The CBSE Class 10 Result will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Cross check all the details and keep a hard copy of it for future references.

A student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects in the CBSE class 10 results 2023. Along with this, the student must secure 33 per cent in each subject to pass the examination. The board conducted the Class 10 board exams this year from February 15 to March 21. Out of 2184117 students who registered for the exams, 2165805 students took the exam. As many as 2016779 students passed the exam.