CBSE Class 10 Results: 15-Year-Old Acid Attack Survivor Tops School With 95%, Aims To Become An IAS Officer

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 results for the year 2023 were announced on May 12, showcasing several stories of exceptional student performances. One story, in particular, has left people feeling motivated. Kafi, a 15-year-old acid attack survivor and the daughter of a peon surpassed all challenges to secure the top position in her school, achieving an impressive 95.02 per cent mark in the CBSE Class 10 examinations. Kafi’s father works as a peon in the secretariat, and her inspiring journey stands as a testament to the strength and determination she possesses.

At the tender age of 3, Kafi faced a horrific acid attack perpetrated by jealous neighbours, resulting in severe burns to her face and a six-year-long hospitalization where she tragically lost her eyes. Undeterred by the adversity, Kafi continued her education using the Braille script. Her exceptional reading skills, along with unwavering dedication, culminated in her outstanding achievement in Class 10.

During an interview with ANI, Kafi expressed her aspirations of becoming an IAS officer and making her parents proud. She particularly enjoys studying Geography, a subject that has captured her interest and passion. Grateful for the support of her parents, Kafi acknowledged their unwavering encouragement and credited her teachers’ guidance for her success. She also mentioned the invaluable role played by online resources such as YouTube and the Internet in aiding her exam preparation.

Kafi’s father, filled with pride, stated that they wholeheartedly support their daughter’s ambitions and are willing to work tirelessly to fulfil her dreams. Reflecting on the past, he shared how his morale had plummeted after the acid attack incident. However, he made the decision to educate Kafi, a decision that has now been validated by her remarkable achievement.

Expressing her delight, Kafi’s mother proudly said, “Kafi is good at studies and I am proud of this fact. It has given us a chance to walk with our heads held high in society. It is a matter of pride for us."

The results for the CBSE Class 10 examination of 2023, which was announced on May 12, showed that out of the 2,184,117 candidates who registered for the exam, 2,165,805 students appeared for it. Among those who appeared, an impressive 2,016,779 candidates passed the Class 10 board examination, according to the statistics.

It is worth mentioning that the pass percentage for both girls and boys in CBSE Class 10 witnessed a slight decrease compared to the previous year. This year, the pass percentage for girls stood at 94.25 per cent, while boys achieved a pass percentage of 92.27 per cent.

Kafi’s extraordinary achievement serves as an inspiration to countless individuals, proving that determination, resilience, and hard work can triumph over adversity. Her story embodies the true spirit of overcoming challenges and serves as a beacon of hope for others facing similar obstacles in their journey towards success.