CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam Analysis: Some Questions Were 'Tricky', 'Challenging', Claim Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 accountancy exam today, March 31. As per experts, the MCQs part was ‘lengthy’ and ‘tricky’. Students claimed they were able to attempt most of the questions but some of the questions were a little challenging and required conceptual understanding.

“Today’s Accountancy paper was comparatively a moderate attempt. It was comparatively lengthy and tricky from the perspective of MCQs. Practical Paper (comprehensive sums and theory carried 60 marks) was comparatively easy and MCQs of 20 marks were time-consuming. The paper covered the entire syllabus with a different set of questions having internal choices," said Avani Sanghvi, Teacher, Accountancy at Billabong High International School, Malad (Mumbai).

“The accountancy exam was a moderate one. After the exam, the students returned with bright expressions. Students were able to attempt most of the questions. However, some questions were a little challenging and required conceptual understanding, which could only be successfully answered by high achievers. Accounting involves a lot of calculations, and those were found to be quite simple, which saved students time," Prateek Sharma, PGT, Accountancy, Genesis Global School, Noida.

“The class 12 CBSE accountancy paper was balanced. The blueprint issued by the CBSE board was followed; It was strictly as per the syllabus. The basic concepts of students were tested. However, there was one factual error in one marker or MCQ. In the same question in all three sets, the correct option was not found in the options specified. This includes 67/4/1: Q.27 (i), 67/4/2 Q.28 (i), and 67/4/3 Q.30 (i)," claimed Priyanka Sapra, Faculty of Commerce, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.

Meanwhile, some experts said the exam was as per the sample papers released by CBSE and students were able to finish it on time. “Today’s Accountancy paper was a good paper. Students were able to complete it on time. The questions were familiar and as per the sample papers. Overall it is a scoring one," MAAnitha, Vice Principal, Dept of CBSE, JAIN International Residential School, Banglore.

