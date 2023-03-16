CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam Analysis: Some Questions Were Challenging, Claim Students

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 biology exam today, March 16, which students claimed was of moderately difficult level. the paper featured balanced distribution of questions — easy, average, and difficult, and covered the entire syllabus, said students. While sections B, C, and D were “moderately challenging", part E was easier and more direct, said experts.

“A balanced distribution of questions was found in the biology paper, including questions that were easy, average, and difficult. The paper had a well-defined focus for a diverse group of students. The questions in sections B, C, and D were moderately challenging, but Part E was mostly direct. Despite following the CBSE 2023 biology sample paper’s format, the paper also required technical application to answer the questions. Students who have thoroughly prepared with NCERT books will do well in the exam," said Manjulatha S, TGT Science, JAIN International Residential School, Banglore.

“The paper was very much doable. It covered the entire syllabus. I was able to answer all the questions as I prepared the following CBSE sample paper along with NCERT Books, simultaneously," said Aditi Saho & Pragnya, Class 12, JAIN International Residential School, Bangalore.

“There were a total of 12 easy type questions, 18 medium type questions & 3 difficult type questions. The paper was divided into five Sections (A, B, C, D & E) covering almost all the parts of the prescribed syllabus. The MCQs asked were easy and scoring but the assertion and reasoning questions were a bit tricky," said Smita Mudliyar, Academic Head (Medical) - Aakash Byju’s Digital, adding that it was of moderately difficult level.

All the questions were majorly covered from five chapters including human health and disease, biotechnology - principles and processes, ecology, human reproduction, principles of inheritance and variation, Mudliyar added.

As many as 38,73,710 students are appearing for the 10th and 12th exams. The exams are being conducted between 10:30 am and will end at 1:30 pm. Of the total number of registered students, 16.79 lakhs are females. The CBSE board examination started on February 15 and will go till March 21 for class 10 and April 5 for class 12.

