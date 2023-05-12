CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Chhattisgarh Student Dies by Suicide After Failing Exam

A girl allegedly committed suicide after failing her Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examination in Chhattisgarh’s Durg city on Friday, police said. Upasana Verma, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Dhruv.

Results of the Class 12 examination of the CBSE were declared earlier in the day. Verma, a student of a private CBSE-affiliated school in Bhilai town, failed in three subjects and was apparently deeply upset, Dhruv said. An accidental death report has been registered and further probe is on, he added.

To qualify for the CBSE Class 12 board exam 2023, students are required to score the passing marks specified by the exam board. As per the passing criteria, a student must secure a minimum of 26 marks out of 80 to pass the theory examination of particular subjects. Along with this, the student must secure 33 percent in each subject to pass the examination… This year the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12 stands at 87.33 per cent. Girls outperformed boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68 per cent of girls passing the exam. The top-performing region is Trivandrum with 99.91 per cent pass percentage.

If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)