CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Farmer's Son Scores 97.4%, Aims to be an IAS Officer

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12th result yesterday, May 12. The son of a farmer, Deep Singh Bhadauria from Bhind, Madhya Pradesh has made his parents proud by becoming the district topper. A student of City Central School, Deep secured the first position in the district with 97.4 per cent marks. Now his dream is to crack the UPSC civil services exam and become an IAS officer to serve the country.

Brijraj Singh, the father of Deep, says that the financial condition of their house has not been too good. But he was teaching his son by working very hard. Looking at the financial condition of the house, Deep also worked really hard and finally brought laurels to his father by becoming the district topper.

Deep said that he used to study at home for 5 to 6 hours every day. Along with that, he had more than 95 per cent attendance in the school. It is the result of hard work that today he could achieve this position in the examination.

Principal of Central School, PK Sharma told that Deep Singh Bhadauria has made the school very proud by becoming the district topper. The school management wished the child a bright future.

In 2023, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12th students stood at 87.33 per cent while in 2022, it was pegged at 97.71 per cent. This year, there is a drop in the overall results by 5.38 per cent. In class 12th, girls have again outperformed boys as the overall pass percentage of girls stood at 90.68 per cent while the boys scored 84.67 per cent. Trivandrum became the best-performing district in the country with 99.91 per cent followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh, and Delhi East. A total of 16,96,770 appeared for the Class 12 examination this year.