CBSE Class 12th Results 2023: No Merit List This Year Says CBSE Notification

The Central Board Of Secondary Education has released the results for class 12th students. However, the board authorities haven’t stated any confirmed date to release CBSE class 10th board results. In its notification, the Central Board Of Secondary Education has decided not to release merit list to avoid unhealthy competition.

The steps are taken to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, CBSE will issue a merit certificate to highest marks scorers in the subjects. To quote the board “As per the earlier decision of the Board to avoid unhealthy competition among students, no merit list is declared by the CBSE. Also Board is not awarding first, second or third divisions to its students. However, the board will issue the merit certificate of 0.1% of the students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects."

This year, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12th students is 87.33 percent while in 2022, it was pegged at 97.71 percent. This year, there is a drop in the overall results by 5.38 percent. In 2023 class 12th, girls have again outperformed boys. In 2023, overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68 percent and boys scored 84.67 percent. However, the results in 2022 were slightly better. In 2022, girls scored 94.54 percent while for boys, it was 91.25 percent. On the basis on region, Trivandrum scored the highest with 99.91 percent followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh and Delhi East.

A total of 16,96,770 appeared for Class 12 exam. Earlier it was anticipated that CBSE is likely to release both Class 10 and 12 board exam results on the same day. However, the Central Board Of Secondary Education has not released class 10th board results. No official confirmation is also shared by the authorities. The CBSE Class 12 board examination were held between February 15 to April 5.

CBSE EXAM CLASS 12TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ONLINE

1.Go to CBSE’s official page at results.cbse.nic.in

2.Look for and click on “CBSE 12th Result 2023” link.

3.Enter CBSE roll number, school number, date of birth on the given space. Then click on submit.

4.The CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

5.Check the scorecards carefully and keep a printout of it.