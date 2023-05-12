CBSE Class 12th Results: Girls Fared Better Than Boys, Overall Pass Percentage Stands At 87.33 Percent

The Central Board Of secondary Education has released the results for class 12th students. However, there is still no update on class 10th CBSE board results. Students can access their results from the official websites of board- cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in. In 2023, the overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12th students is 87.33 percent while in 2022, it was pegged at 97.71 percent. This year, there is a drop in the overall results by 5.38 percent.

This year in class 12th, girls have again outperformed than boys. In 2023, overall pass percentage of girls is 90.68 percent and boys scored 84.67 percent. However, the results in 2022 were slightly better. In 2022, girls scored 94.54 percent while for boys, it was 91.25 percent. On the basis on region, Trivandrum scored the highest with 99.91 percent followed by Bengaluru, Chennai, West Delhi, Chandigarh and Delhi East.

A total of 16,96,770 appeared for Class 12 exam. Earlier it was anticipated that CBSE is likely to release both Class 10 and 12 board exam results on the same day. However, the Central Board Of Secondary Education has not released class 10th board results. No official confirmation is also shared by the authorities. The CBSE Class 12 board examination were held between February 15 to April 5.

To access the scores or marksheet from the main website, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the CBSE portal. It is to be noted that the original marks sheets and certificates will be distributed by the school in due course of time. Additionally, digital copies of the CBSE Result 2023 will be available on DigiLocker app. The details that will be mentioned on CBSE Board Exam Result 2023 include Candidate’s Name, Father and Mother Name, School Name, Subject Name, Roll Number, Board Name, Subject-wise Marks obtained, Subject Code, Qualifying status (pass/fail), Grades and Remarks.

CBSE Exam Class 12th Result 2023: How to Check Online

1.Go to CBSE’s official page at results.cbse.nic.in

2.Look for and click on “CBSE 12th Result 2023” link.

3.Enter CBSE roll number, school number, date of birth on the given space. Then click on submit.

4.The CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

5.Check the scorecards carefully and keep a printout of it.