CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Class 10th and 12th: Here is all you need to know!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the compartment or supplementary exam results for the 10th and 12th classes in 2023 soon. The compartment results can be downloaded and checked on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, by candidates who took the CBSE 10, 12, and Supplementary Exam this year.

The CBSE compartment or supplementary exam 2023 were offered to those who failed to qualify class 10 and 12 CBSE exams in 2023. The concerned officials held the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam this year from July 17 July to 22 July, while the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams began on July 17.

Steps To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2023

-Visit cbse.gov.in, the official website

-Go to the ‘Results’ section.

-Tap on the link for CBSE Class 10 or 12 Compartment Result 2023.

-Then, login page will display on the screen.

-Enter the login credentials and hit the submit option.

-Your CBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary results will be appear on the screen.

-Check the results carefully.

-Download and save the results. Take a print out for further reference.

Here is the list of websites to check the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment or supplementary exam results 2023

-nic.in

-cbse.nic.in

-gov.in

Compartment Result CBSE 2023: Passing Marks

Students who don’t pass both of their compartment exams will have to sit for the CBSE Board exam as a private candidate the following year.

CBSE Compartment Exam Mark sheet 2023:

Additionally, CBSE will upload the updated marks sheet of students on their DigiLocker accounts. The mark sheet must be downloaded when students log in to their accounts. The official result date for the 2023 CBSE 10, 12 compartment exams has not yet been announced by the CBSE. But going by past trends, the results are announced within ten days after the last date of exam. Therefore, the first week of August 2023 may see the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary results.