CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th Scorecards Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 11:10 IST
New Delhi, India
CBSE Board Compartment Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations soon. Once declared, the results will be announced on the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. As per media reports, CBSE will release the results by this week. CBSE usually releases the result of the compartment exam within 10-15 days. Students will need their roll number, and date of birth mentioned in the admit card as login credentials to check the result. The exam was held in July. The 10th compartment exam was conducted from July 17 to 22
Key EventsKey Events
CBSE released the results for the class 10th and 12th regular board exams on May 12. The exams were held in February. A total of 21,65,805 students appeared in the class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage was 93.12%. As many as 16,60,511 students took the class 12 final exams out of which 87.33% cleared it.
CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment exam from July 17 to 22. The Class 12 compartment exams were held in a single day – on July 17. The board conducted the practical exams for the compartment students from July 6 to 20.
— cbseresults.nic.in
— cbse.gov.in
— results.nic.in
— cbse.nic.in
Step 1: Type CBSE10 with roll number.
Step 2: Send the SMS to 7738299899.
Step 3: You will receive a text message with all your result details.
CBSE conducted the compartment exams for students who failed to score the minimum passing marks. It was for those who couldn’t pass the final exam in one or two subjects. Students need to score a minimum of 35% to clear the board exams.
Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number. Then click on submit.
Step 4: The CBSE compartment result will appear on the screen.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 compartment exam results 2023 soon. As per reports, it will be declared by this week. Once it is announced, students can check their scores by visiting the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.