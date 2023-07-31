CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10th, 12th Scorecards Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board Compartment Result 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of classes 10 and 12 compartment examinations soon. Once declared, the results will be announced on the official websites of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in. As per media reports, CBSE will release the results by this week. CBSE usually releases the result of the compartment exam within 10-15 days. Students will need their roll number, and date of birth mentioned in the admit card as login credentials to check the result. The exam was held in July. The 10th compartment exam was conducted from July 17 to 22