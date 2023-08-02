CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Marksheets Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

Live now
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 10:47 IST
New Delhi, India
CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the class 10 compartment exam results 2023 today, August 2. Once released, students can check their scores at the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE released the results for the class 10th regular board exams on May 12 which saw 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam. The central school board conducted the compartment exams for students who failed to score the minimum passing marks in the final exams from July 17 to 22. To clear the 10th compartment exams, students need to score a
To access the CBSE 10th compartment scores, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the website link. This is mentioned on their admit cards.
Step 1: Enter CBSE10 followed by the roll number.
Step 2: Text the message to 7738299899.
Step 3: A text message with all the specifics of your results will be sent to you.
Students should cross-check the following details on their results, and in case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately:
— Students’ name and spelling
— Registration number
— School name
— School code
— Subject names
— Total marks
— Percentage calculation
— Subject-wise marks
To pass the board compartment exam, students must receive a minimum score of 35 per cent.
Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in
Step 2: Search and click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number
Step 4: The CBSE 10th compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save…read more
— cbseresults.nic.in
— cbse.gov.in
— results.nic.in
— cbse.nic.in