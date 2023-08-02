CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Marksheets Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Marksheets Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Get the latest news and developments on the CBSE 10th Compartment exams 2023 here

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 10:47 IST

New Delhi, India

CBSE released the results for the class 10th regular board exams on May 12 which saw 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam (Representative Image)

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the class 10 compartment exam results 2023 today, August 2. Once released, students can check their scores at the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE released the results for the class 10th regular board exams on May 12 which saw 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam. The central school board conducted the compartment exams for students who failed to score the minimum passing marks in the final exams from July 17 to 22. To clear the 10th compartment exams, students need to score a

Key Events

Aug 02, 2023 10:47 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: Admit Card Needed to Check Marks

To access the CBSE 10th compartment scores, students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth on the website link. This is mentioned on their admit cards.

Aug 02, 2023 10:34 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Enter CBSE10 followed by the roll number.

Step 2: Text the message to 7738299899.

Step 3: A text message with all the specifics of your results will be sent to you.

Aug 02, 2023 10:33 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: Details to Check On Scorecard

Students should cross-check the following details on their results, and in case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately:

— Students’ name and spelling

— Registration number

— School name

— School code

— Subject names

— Total marks

— Percentage calculation

— Subject-wise marks

Aug 02, 2023 10:28 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: Passing Marks

To pass the board compartment exam, students must receive a minimum score of 35 per cent.

Aug 02, 2023 10:26 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Go to cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: The CBSE 10th compartment result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save…read more

Aug 02, 2023 10:23 IST

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Soon, Where to Check

— cbseresults.nic.in

— cbse.gov.in

— results.nic.in

— cbse.nic.in

minimum of 35% marks in each of the subjects they appeared for.

