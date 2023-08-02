CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: Class 10 Marksheets Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will likely declare the class 10 compartment exam results 2023 today, August 2. Once released, students can check their scores at the official websites at cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, or cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE released the results for the class 10th regular board exams on May 12 which saw 93.12 per cent of students clearing the exam. The central school board conducted the compartment exams for students who failed to score the minimum passing marks in the final exams from July 17 to 22. To clear the 10th compartment exams, students need to score a