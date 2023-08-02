From CBSE Compartment Result 2023 to JEECUP UPJEE, Major Academic Events in August

The exam result season is almost over and the counselling for colleges and universities is underway. There are several academic events scheduled for August including the release of the first merit list of UG admission by the Delhi University and CBSE compartment exam results. We have compiled a list of some of the academic events lined up for the month of August which are making students both anxious and excited.

First Merit List for Delhi University UG Admission 2023

The University of Delhi issued the first merit list for undergraduate admission on August 1. Candidates who registered for admission to Delhi University colleges can view the merit list at admission.uod.ac.in. The merit list will mention the names of candidates who have been allotted seats in Delhi University’s various undergraduate courses. Students are advised to log in using their respective registration numbers and other relevant details to access the DU UG first allocation list.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Results 2023

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10th and 12th Compartment examination 2023 results soon. Once it is declared, students can check their scores at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. According to reports, the board is expected to issue the class 12th compartment results first, after which the results of class 10th will be declared. The official date and time of the result announcement is still awaited.

Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) Result 2023

On July 30, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) ended the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE) 2023. Aspirants who have completed their medical degrees from foreign institutions are advised to pass the screening exam in order to register with the Medical Council of India (MCI) on a temporary or even permanent basis. Reports state that the result of the FMGE 2023 will be declared by August 30.

Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 Registration

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, has published the official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023. This year, the CAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 26. Over 2.5 lakh candidates are likely to enrol for the CAT 2023 exam. The notification on the main website at iimcat.ac.in includes details on the CAT 2023 exam, the registration dates and others. The CAT 2023 registration window will be open from August 2 to August 13.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is anticipated to release the result of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation June exam soon. Once it is published by the ICAI, candidates will be able to check their ICAI CA Foundation 2023 results at icai.org. According to reports, ICAI also plans to publish the merit list for the June 2023 session with the results. After downloading the results, candidates are advised to check all the details on the scorecard. Student name, minimum and maximum scores earned in every exam paper, total marks secured, and candidate’s pass or fail status will appear on the scorecard.

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2023 Supplementary Exam

On July 28, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) supplementary exam 2023 schedule. Students who have enrolled for the supplementary test can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC calendar on the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The supplementary exam is being conducted for those who have failed to score the minimum passing marks. The Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course supplementary test will begin on August 21 and conclude on September 2.

JEECUP 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic) has postponed the State Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE 2023) test for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges to the first week of August. The council gave no explanation as to why the admit card and examination dates are delayed. Those who pass the test will get admission to the state-based private and aided polytechnic institutions that are affiliated with Technical Education Council, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.