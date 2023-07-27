CBSE Compartment Results 2023 to be Declared Soon at cbseresults.nic.in

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 12:37 IST

New Delhi, India

CBSE is likely to release the classes 10 and 12 compartment exam results soon (Representative image)

CBSE Compartment Results 2023: Once the result is released, students can check their class 10 and 12 results on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the compartment examination results 2023 for both classes 10 and 12 soon. As per media reports, the results will be released by this week, however, an official confirmation by the board is awaited. Once the result is released, students who took the exm can check their class 10 and 12 compartment examination results on the official CBSE websites — cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE conducted the class 10 compartment examinations from July 17 to 22. The class 12 compartment examinations were held on July 17 in multiple shifts. These compartment exams were offered to students who did not pass the regular annual examinations as well as to those who were unsatisfied with their board examination results.

